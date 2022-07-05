James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 31.5% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 112,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 5.8% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $412.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.57. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 115.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

