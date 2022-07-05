James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of NEM opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,280. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

