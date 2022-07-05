James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $433.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

