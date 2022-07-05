James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.