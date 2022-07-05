James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.