James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGZ stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $112.88. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.14 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

