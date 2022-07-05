James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.13. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

