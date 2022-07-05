James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

