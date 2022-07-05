James Investment Research Inc. Has $541,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

ICF stock opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

