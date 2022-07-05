James Investment Research Inc. Has $610,000 Stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GVI opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.