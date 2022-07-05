James Investment Research Inc. Has $623,000 Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ARCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

ArcBest Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.