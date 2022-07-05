James Investment Research Inc. Has $998,000 Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.