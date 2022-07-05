James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 163.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 34,141 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 80,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $92.83 and a 52 week high of $149.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $117.55.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

