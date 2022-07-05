James Investment Research Inc. Invests $499,000 in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cutera by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $681.73 million, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,604,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

