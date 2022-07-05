James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 142,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMKTA stock opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $101.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $484,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

