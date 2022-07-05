James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

EWSC stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34.

