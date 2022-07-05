James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,876,000 after buying an additional 253,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after buying an additional 580,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after buying an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after buying an additional 1,522,605 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $210.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.91.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

