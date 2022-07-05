James Investment Research Inc. Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DINO opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

HF Sinclair Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.