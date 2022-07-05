James Investment Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,649,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 223,081 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 830,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 175,318 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.031 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.