James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 1,392 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

NYSE:SHW opened at $235.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.77 and its 200 day moving average is $271.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

