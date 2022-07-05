James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 1,561 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.