James Investment Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Amgen by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.66. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.