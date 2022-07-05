James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $6,200,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.83.

NSRGY opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

