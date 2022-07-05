James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IWD stock opened at $146.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

