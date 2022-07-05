James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

