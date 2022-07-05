James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Allstate by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

ALL stock opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

