James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,249 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

PKW opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

