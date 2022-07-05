James Investment Research Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,427,000.

Shares of RCD opened at $109.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $104.19 and a one year high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

