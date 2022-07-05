James Investment Research Inc. Sells 20,562 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,562 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 129,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 41,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

IXC stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.