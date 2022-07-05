James Investment Research Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,029,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

CNXC opened at $137.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.86 and its 200 day moving average is $170.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,531,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,619.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

