James Investment Research Inc. Sells 3,601 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

CENTA opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.57. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

