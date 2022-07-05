James Investment Research Inc. Sells 7,667 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.30%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

