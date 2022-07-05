James Investment Research Inc. Sells 837 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,859,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $517.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.63 and its 200 day moving average is $492.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $485.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.