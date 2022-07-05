James Investment Research Inc. Sells 896 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 126,528.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $489,639,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Newmont by 10,363.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $90,515,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,280. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.46. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

