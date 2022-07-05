James Investment Research Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWRE. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of EWRE stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $42.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.