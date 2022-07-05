James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PIPR opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

