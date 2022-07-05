JD Sports Fashion plc (JD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JD opened at GBX 114.70 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.06. The company has a market cap of £5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1,638.57. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 255 ($3.09) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.60) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.39) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 530.63 ($6.43).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.