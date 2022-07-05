JD Sports Fashion plc (JD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.35 on August 5th

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 114.70 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of £5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,638.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on JD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.60) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 255 ($3.09) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 530.63 ($6.43).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

