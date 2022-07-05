Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

