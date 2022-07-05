Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regency Centers Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Regency Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,169,000 after buying an additional 317,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after buying an additional 647,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,219,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

