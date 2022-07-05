Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives $190.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90,125 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.85. The stock has a market cap of $472.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

