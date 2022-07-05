KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDDIY shares. Citigroup raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of KDDIY opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. KDDI has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

