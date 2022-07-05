KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 53.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 704,218 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 41.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,594,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 463,572 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

