KeyCorp Comments on AptarGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $104.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.