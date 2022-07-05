KeyCorp Weighs in on 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). KeyCorp also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.29 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

155675 has a 12 month low of C$49.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.32.

About 155675 (BLD.TO) (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.