KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.