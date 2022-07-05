KG&L Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $709.43.

TDG opened at $541.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $570.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.89. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.