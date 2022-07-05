KG&L Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $252.96 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.06. The stock has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

