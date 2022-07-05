KG&L Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $31,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.09 and a 200 day moving average of $174.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

