KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 2,244 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after buying an additional 1,095,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $732,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.
NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
